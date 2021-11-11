Land Records for November 1 to November 8

Records for November 1 to November 8

Warranty Deeds

* Mack Albert and Candiance N. Albert to Adam G. Jordan, Lot 31, Enchanted Hills. No. 1.

*Kyle Anderson and Lisa Anderson to Matthew D. Blanchard and Suzanne Blanchard, Lot 230, Oak Park No. 5.

* Betty S. James to Christopher J. Badeaux, Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 5 East; Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

* Baywatch Suites Inc. to OSM Holding LLC, part of Section 3, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Private Home Care Inc. to Belmont Place Development Company LLC, Block 12, part of Lot 78 & 79, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

* Edmond Calvin to Wanda Henyard, Block 12, Part of Lot 80, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

* Hendrick Taylor and Tierro Taylor to Anglea Craft, Lot 34, Lake Park Estates No. 7.

* 4H Property Investments LLC to Johnny Davis, Block C, Lot 8, Meadowvale.

* Rose Griffin to Annie Ware, Block 4, Lots 25-20, Apline Heights.

* Billy H. McQueen to Billy H. McQueen and Vickey Hankins, Part of the Northwest ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

* William Carl Seabergh and Mary Jane Seabergh to Dakota Kolb and Peshani M. Herath, Lot 34, Mill Creek Subdivision.

* Hula Rose LLC and Huel J. Sills and George L. Sills, Part of the North ½ of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

* Bobby Turner and Daphne Turner to Alex D. Maynord and Mary Katherine Maynord, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

* Larry Montpelier Jr. and Robin Montpelier to Montpelier Properties LLC, Part of the East ½ of the Northwest ¼ of Section 4, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Mutual Credit Union to Moore Trollars, Lot 37, Wildwood No. 1.

* James R. Owens and Teresa H. Owens to Deborah Dent Sigh, Lot 17, Highlands Subdivision.

* Jimmie Williams and Angela Williams to Woodrow W. Ramo IV, Lot 80, Hamilton Heights No. 3.

* Solid Rock Properties LLC to RVB Property Management Inc., Part of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Charles Jordan Watson and Lacey D. Watson to Benito N. Saldana, Part of Section 26, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Huel J. Sills to Huel J. Sills and George L. Sills, Part of the North ½ of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

Deeds of Trust November 1 to November 8

* William B. Aden Jr. and Lynda G. Aden to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 24, Highlands Subdivision.

* Rodger M. Hopkins and Kimberly J. Hopkins to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 5, Cherrybark Subdivision.

* Steven Doyle McGee and Robin Faye McGee to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Belmont Place Development Company LLC to RiverHills Bank, Block 12, Part of Lots 78 & 79, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

* Belmont Place Development Company LLC to RiverHills Bank, Block C, Part of Lots 4-7, Con Ryan Addition.

* Lewis J. Blake Jr. to Mutual Credit Union, Block A, Part of Lot 3, Hawkins Subdivision.

* Randy E. Blake to Mortgage Research Center LLC and Veterans United Home Loans, Part of Lot 20, Sky Wood No. 1; All of Lot 21, Sky Wood No. 1.

* Suzanne Blanchard and Matthew D. Blanchard to JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., Lot 230, Oak Park No. 5.

* Jeffery A. Stokes and Lauren E. Stokes to Broker Solutions Inc., Part of Lot 7, South Haven No. 4.

* Marvin Brown and Shankika Norman Brown to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Part of the Southwest ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 11, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Deborah Dent Sigh to Cadence Bank, Lot 17, Highlands Subdivision.

* Edward D. Harris and Amanda L. Harris to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Dakota J. Kolb and Peshani M. Herath to Cadence Bank, Lot 34, Mill Creek Subdivision.

* Deborah Reaves Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Part of Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Angela Craft to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 34, Lake Park Estates No. 7.

* Johnny Davis to Mortgage Research Center LLC and Veterans United Home Loans, Block C, Lot 8, Meadowvale.

* Virginia Davis to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Lot 2, Westover Drive Subdivision.

* Benito N. Saldana to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Part of Section 26, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Montpelier Properties Inc. to First South Farm Credit ACA, Part of the East ½ of the Northwest ¼ of Section 4, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Christopher Green and Tawana Green to Nationstar Mortage LLC and Mr. Cooper, Part of Section 25C, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Charles A. Greer and Daven A. Greer to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lots 2 & 3 of Section 19C, Township 16 North, Range 5 East; Lot 3, Maria Heights.

* Daniel Harder to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Lot 35, Forrest Cove Part 2.

* Elizabeth M. Hider to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Lot 3 and Part of Lot 2, Bellair Subdivision.

* Earnestine M. Johnson and Leo Spencer Turnipseed to Navy Federal Credit Union, Block 8, Lot 12, National Park Addition.

* Adam G. Jordan to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 31, Enchanted Hills No. 1.

* Mary L. Logan to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 29, Sky Wood No. 2.

*Benjamin Glenn Luckett and Kristy Allison Luckett to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 76, Oak Park No. 1.

* Steven H. Marcus to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 6, Cherrybark Subdivision.

* Alex D. Maynord to Mary Katherine Maynord, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

* Trollars Moore to Regions Bank and Regions Mortgage, Lot 37, Wildwood No. 1.

* Earl L. White and Dorothy M. White to Newtek Small Business Finance LLC, Block 47, Lot 225, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

* Hung Nguyen to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Hung Nguyen to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 1, Hawkins Subdivision.

* Randall C. Norris and Renee Ingle Norris to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* William Trent Smith and Amanda Boland Smith to PennyMac Loan Services LLC, Lot 7, Hilldale Estates No. 1.

* Woodrow W. Ramo IV to Wintrust Mortgage, Lot 80, Hamilton Heights No. 3.

* Ernest L. Walker and Martha C. Walker to RiverHills Bank, Lot 48, Highlands Subdivision.

* Andrews Sykes and Nancy J. Sykes to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 29, South Haven Subdivision.

* Vicksburg Indiana DG LLC to Southern Bancorp Bank, Part of the Southwest ¼ of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Nancy M. Triplett to Village Capital & Investment LLC, Block 6, Lot 10, Katieville.

* Annie Ware to Trustmark National Bank, Block 4, Lots 25-29, Alpine Heights.

November 1 to November 8 Marriage Licenses

* Matthew Blain Parson, 35, Vicksburg, to Kaylee Grace Kilgo, 28, Vicksburg.

* Lakendrick Renard Phillips, 39, Vicksburg, to Pamela Elanie Kirkley, 36, Vicksburg.

* Eron Blake Barnette, 38, Vicksburg, to Whitney Claire Simmons, 39, Vicksburg.