Memorial services for Octavius Lamar Zackery are to be held today Thursday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home.

Octavius Lamar Zackery passed away on Oct. 22 in Edwards, Miss. He was 44. He was preceded in death by his sister, Aquanetta Zackery.

He is survived by his mother, Deborah Zackery of Vicksburg; his daughter, Marissa Zackery of Yazoo City, Miss.; his father, Benjamin Lavender and his brother, Cedric Zackery of Dallas, Texas.