St. Al’s Edwards, Eldridge earn invites to all-star meet

A pair of St. Aloysius cross country runners will get a chance to compete against Mississippi’s best this weekend.

Samantha Edwards and Hendrix Eldridge were both selected to participate in the All-State Meet of Champions Saturday at Choctaw Trails in Clinton. The meet pits state championship teams and individuals, as well as those that have met a specific qualifying time, from the MHSAA, MAIS and home school associations.

The girls’ Meet of Champions begins at 10:15 a.m., and the boys’ meet at 11 a.m.

Edwards qualified by winning the MAIS Class 5A individual championship in October. She ran a time of 20 minutes, 33 seconds that day, and finished in the top 15 in all five events she competed in this season.

Eldridge finished fourth in the Class 5A meet to earn MAIS All-State honors. She qualified for the Meet of Champions based on a qualifying time run earlier in the season on the Choctaw Trails course.