Hinds CC Vicksburg-Warren Campus Phi Theta Kappa inducts members

Published 2:54 pm Friday, November 12, 2021

By Staff Reports

The Phi Theta Kappa chapter at Hinds Community College Vicksburg-Warren campus recently inducted its fall 2021 class, including 18 students from Vicksburg. (Photo courtesy of Hinds Community College)

Phi Theta Kappa honor society at Hinds Community College  Vicksburg-Warren Campus has inducted members for fall 2021. 

They include: Brandon Gilliam, Zachary Morphis, Michael Mangle, Hope Pownall, Tagan Thompson, Mary Lovins, Kristiana Nevels, Cornelius Holmes, Charlotte Van Norman, Mary Katherine Archer, Ariana Pendleton, Ashlyn Palmer, Damara Cormier, Jayla Holt, Donald Taylor, Syiana Mangle, Joseph Grier and Gordon Wilkerson, all of Vicksburg.

Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society for community and junior college students. Membership in Phi Theta Kappa is extended to students who have a 3.5 cumulative grade point average or above on 12 or more transferrable credit hours. There are more than 1,200 Phi Theta Kappa chapters throughout the United States and abroad.

