Luke-Jones Wedding Announcement

Katlin Luke and Christopher Jones were married at 4 p.m. on Oct. 30, at the home of the bride’s parents.
The bride is the daughter of Brian and Glenda Luke. She is the granddaughter of Tommy and Sandra Ellis, the late Marvin and Barbara Luke and the late Johnny Sanders.
The groom is the son of Angela Jones and the late Daniel Jones.
Randall McCool officiated the ceremony.
The bride was given in marriage by her father, Brian Luke and her chosen flowers were sunflowers and fall flowers.
Serving as matron of honor was Brittany Walker. Bridesmaids were Kinsley Luke and Megan Grantham.
Flower girls were daughter of the bride Hadleigh Rae Luke, and Harper Jones.
The groom’s brother-in-law, Chandler Luke, served as the best man. The groomsmen were Phillip Grantham and Jay Vines.
The ringbearer was Layken Luke, son of the bride.
A reception followed at the home of the bride’s parents.
The couple is at home in Vicksburg.
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
