Main Street ushering in Holiday Cheer in Downtown Vicksburg

It’s a Wonderful Life in Downtown Vicksburg. The hustle and bustle of Christmas time is soon to be here.

Downtown Vicksburg is ushering in the holiday season with lots of good cheer. Local merchants are stocking up for the holiday shopping season and can accommodate social distancing in stores and offer curbside pickup.

They will have special sales, holiday hours, festive window displays and unique gifts for all to enjoy.

Gather around the City of Vicksburg’s 16-foot Christmas tree for a tree lighting by Mayor George Flaggs Jr. that will feature an evening of music and holiday cheer along with a special visitor Santa Claus, sponsored by Fox’s Pizza Den, on Nov. 26. Santa will be strolling and visiting downtown from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. The tree will officially be lit at 6 p.m. at Washington Street Park. Shimmering lights and stunning ornaments will light up the streets of downtown Vicksburg this holiday season.

Merchants will be opening their doors to offer warm holiday greetings. Enjoy a weekend of appreciation and shopping events the weekend after Thanksgiving during Small Business Saturday and the 25th Annual Old Fashioned Christmas Open House. The fun starts Saturday, Nov. 27, on Small Business Saturday. On Nov. 28, the Annual Old Fashioned Christmas Open House will bring seasonal cheer from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Vicksburg Main Street will be giving away poinsettias to customers that spend $25 or more with a business downtown that day.

This is a magical year and Santa Claus is noticing Downtown Vicksburg. He will be visiting on the following dates and times:

Nov. 26, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., strolling sidewalks downtown and ending at the Christmas Tree Lighting at Washington Street Park at 6 p.m. Sponsored by Fox’s Pizza Den.

Nov. 27, 2 to 6 p.m., strolling sidewalks downtown, visiting with shoppers. Sponsored by Magnolia Jewelers.

Dec. 11, 2 to 6 p.m., strolling sidewalks downtown, visiting with shoppers. Sponsored by Magnolia Jewelers.

Dec. 18, 2 to 6 p.m., strolling sidewalks downtown, visiting with shoppers. Sponsored by Magnolia Jewelers.

Dec. 23, 2 to 6 p.m., strolling sidewalks downtown, visiting with shoppers. Sponsored by Magnolia Jewelers.

On Dec. 4, Vicksburg Main Street will celebrate the Christmas season with our annual Downtown Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights, starting at 5 p.m. The theme this year is “My Favorite Christmas Story.” The Grand Marshal this year is David Blackledge, Senior Vice President of River Hills Bank and Executive Director of the Miss Mississippi Corporation.

Christmas in the Park will keep your spirits bright with twinkling lights and Christmas decorations galore every night beginning Nov. 26 to Dec. 31.