FRAZIER: Vicksburg has potential to shine bright like a diamond

Published 4:00 am Saturday, November 13, 2021

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Growing up in Vicksburg, I have seen the community evolve.

I remember a thriving downtown as well as living through its sluggishness. And now with the revitalization efforts being made, while it isn’t the downtown of the 1960s, I see it once again blossoming.

The dining options in Vicksburg have taken on a new look. While there are some folks living here who bellyache about the lack of chain restaurants, I remember when the only game in town was the Dog N’ Suds.

Chains now include Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s and Kentucky Fried Chicken. Can you believe there was a time Vicksburg didn’t have a Walmart?

How did we ever get along?

Like other small towns, Vicksburg has experienced economic struggles, but it hasn’t kept us down.

Maybe it’s because of our history. Vicksburg is a community representative of many ethnic groups — all who arrived looking for a better life, and the River City offered opportunities.

Vicksburg is still evolving and it’s exciting. A couple of weeks ago, I attended a Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce luncheon and was enthralled by what I heard.

Ed Gardner, who is the Director of Business and Economic Development for Entergy Mississippi, Inc. and who served as the speaker for the lunch, praised the efforts being made in Warren County to attract new businesses.

He pointed out with ERDC, Hinds Community College, Alcorn, I-20, a major bridge, a Class 1 railroad, the electrical transmission lines located here along with the development of the new MCITy and efforts being made for the port development, Vicksburg could have the potential of garnering billion-dollar projects.

I don’t know about you, but my ears perked up when I heard that dollar amount.

While in my opinion, Vicksburg has always been a lovely place to live, I have always felt the city was a diamond in the rough.

But with a little polishing up, it could shine brighter than ever before.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

