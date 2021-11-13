FRAZIER: Vicksburg has potential to shine bright like a diamond

Growing up in Vicksburg, I have seen the community evolve.

I remember a thriving downtown as well as living through its sluggishness. And now with the revitalization efforts being made, while it isn’t the downtown of the 1960s, I see it once again blossoming.

The dining options in Vicksburg have taken on a new look. While there are some folks living here who bellyache about the lack of chain restaurants, I remember when the only game in town was the Dog N’ Suds.

Chains now include Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s and Kentucky Fried Chicken. Can you believe there was a time Vicksburg didn’t have a Walmart?

How did we ever get along?

Like other small towns, Vicksburg has experienced economic struggles, but it hasn’t kept us down.

Maybe it’s because of our history. Vicksburg is a community representative of many ethnic groups — all who arrived looking for a better life, and the River City offered opportunities.

Vicksburg is still evolving and it’s exciting. A couple of weeks ago, I attended a Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce luncheon and was enthralled by what I heard.

Ed Gardner, who is the Director of Business and Economic Development for Entergy Mississippi, Inc. and who served as the speaker for the lunch, praised the efforts being made in Warren County to attract new businesses.

He pointed out with ERDC, Hinds Community College, Alcorn, I-20, a major bridge, a Class 1 railroad, the electrical transmission lines located here along with the development of the new MCITy and efforts being made for the port development, Vicksburg could have the potential of garnering billion-dollar projects.

I don’t know about you, but my ears perked up when I heard that dollar amount.

While in my opinion, Vicksburg has always been a lovely place to live, I have always felt the city was a diamond in the rough.

But with a little polishing up, it could shine brighter than ever before.