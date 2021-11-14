How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools

• Kansas State defensive back Marvin Martin (Vicksburg High) returned a blocked punt 7 yards for a touchdown in a 34-17 win over West Virginia.

• Albany State wide receiver Joe Shorter (Warren Central) caught one pass for 4 yards in a 31-0 victory over Miles College in the SIAC championship game.

• Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (Vicksburg) had a team-high nine tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery in a 20-13 loss to Tulsa.

• West Alabama defensive back Lamar Gray (Warren Central) had eight solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and one rushing attempt for 19 yards in a 28-24 loss to Mississippi College.

• West Alabama offensive lineman Kordell Watts (Vicksburg) started at center in the season-ending loss to Mississippi College.

• Mississippi College kicker Jance Riley (Central Hinds Academy) went 4-for-4 on PAT attempts and punted once for 38 yards against West Alabama.

• Belhaven linebacker Tommy Curtis (Vicksburg) had two tackles, including one for loss, in a 41-0 victory over East Texas Baptist.

• Millsaps linebacker Marquis Tenner (Vicksburg) had five total tackles and one fumble recovery in a 49-7 loss Birmingham-Southern.

• Southern University kicker Josh Griffin (Warren Central) kicked off three times in a 21-17 loss to Jackson State.

• Reinhardt University defensive tackle Vertez Shorter (Warren Central) assisted on four tackles in a 49-15 rout of Kentucky Christian.

• Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught five passes for 152 yards, including a 93-yard touchdown, in a 44-31 win over Alabama State.

• Alabama State defensive back Jeffrey Scott (Vicksburg) had one solo tackle in the loss to Valley.