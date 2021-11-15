“So live, that when thy summons comes to join The innumerable caravan, which moves To that mysterious realm, where each shall take His chamber in the silent halls of death, Thou go not, like the quarry-slave at night, Scourged to his dungeon, but, sustained and soothed By an unfaltering trust, approach thy grave, Like one who wraps the drapery of his couch About him, and lies down to pleasant dreams.”

-Excerpt from Thanotopsis by William Cullen Bryant

Elizabeth Eugenia Street (Neé Goff) passed from this life peacefully in her sleep, early in the morning on Nov. 6. She was born to Alice Elizabeth and Percy Goff on Mar. 14, 1932, in Vicksburg.

She spent her childhood very happily in Bovina, Miss., swinging from grapevines, shooting squirrels, and enjoying many countless adventures with her only brother and playmate Ed Goff. She attended school with the Sisters at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Vicksburg and was the top scorer of her basketball team at Neville High School in Monroe, La., where she graduated in 1949. She went on to attend All Saints Episcopal College where she received an Associates degree in mathematics in 1951.

After college, she worked for United Gas Co., Westinghouse Corp., Burke’s Motor Freight and the Monroe Daily News. She married Joseph Street on Dec. 27, 1958, at Saint Alban’s Episcopal Church and they raised three children together.

Elizabeth was fun, creative, intelligent, and witty. She enjoyed traveling and experienced many different places including Lourdes and the Holy Land. She loved and appreciated beauty which she found in nature, art, music, poetry, and her beloved Catholic faith.

Bits of wisdom and memorized poems flowed effortless from her-she was hardly ever at a loss for what to say! A talented artist herself, her creativity knew no bounds but extended to her kitchen and flower beds. As an excellent cook and a woman with a green thumb, good food and beautiful flowers were never too far away.

She was very giving of her time and talent and over the years was part of many organizations including the Episcopal Women’s Conference, the National Federation of Republican Women with which she attended the Richard Nixon inauguration in 1969, the Pink Ladies, the Adult Literacy Program and helped found and run the first Crisis Pregnancy Center in Hobbs, N.M.

A perfect hostess, kind, gracious and always a lady, she kept her dignity and humor to the end, even though she suffered from dementia for many years.

Elizabeth will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but we are overwhelmed with joy and peace that she is finally freed from the cruelty of her disease and is rejoicing with all her dear family and our Lord Jesus in heaven.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Charles and Delinda Street of Ft. Worth, Texas, Anne and Benedict Ursanic of Hobbs, N.M., Michael and Becky Street of Wichita Falls, Texas, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Burial with graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. at Saint Alban’s Episcopal Church Cemetery, 5930 Warriors Trail in Vicksburg.