John “Sandy” Parrott age 76 passed away at home in Slidell, La., on Nov. 9 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born on Dec. 1, 1944, in Vicksburg to the late Adrienne McDermott Parrott and Sanford Parrott. He and his late brother, John Charles Parrott, enjoyed growing up in Vicksburg. Sandy attended St. Aloysius school through the ninth grade and then transferred to St. Stanislaus school in Bay St. Louis to complete high school. He then graduated from Notre Dame University. He loved to return to Vicksburg for the St. Aloysius school class reunions to reunite with all his former classmates and friends. He joined the army in 1969 and was sent to fight in the Vietnam War where he was wounded in combat. He was honorably discharged from the army as a Second Lieutenant and disabled veteran. He moved to Slidell in the late 1980’s where he worked in the insurance business with pension funds, married, and had a son. He was a wonderful husband, father, and friend. He loved to travel, read, listen to classical music, watch football, and cook on the grill. One of his favorite hobbies was to collect art works and antiques from local galleries in both Vicksburg and Bay St. Louis. He used these art works and antiques to decorate and furnish two houses that he built in Slidell. In recent years, he traveled to London, Paris, Venice, and San Francisco for fine food and fun. He discovered that he really loved to travel to explore new places. He had a great love and appreciation for life and the good things and people in it. He is survived by his wife of thirty-one years, Janice Olivia Parrott and his son, Gordon Read Parrott, who is currently serving as a paratrooper in the army in Alaska. John, nicknamed “Sandy, will be loved and missed by his family and friends forever.