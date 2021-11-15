Patsy Holley Hodges, a long-time resident of Vicksburg, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Nov. 13.

Patsy was born on Mar. 14, 1947, in Lexington, Miss., to Mary Ellen and Hilton Holley.

Patsy graduated from Lexington High School in 1965. She graduated from Holmes Community College in 1967 and went on to graduate from Delta State University in 1969. She attended Mississippi College receiving an education specialists degree.

Patsy loved her Lord and upon entering her home, she was most often found reading her Bible. Patsy was a prayer warrior and a devoted Christian Servant.

Patsy retired after 37 years as a teacher and educator of many students in the Vicksburg Warren School District. After retirement from her position with the Vicksburg Warren School District, Patsy began the second level of her walk of life by beginning her employment with ERDC, Engineer Research & Development Center in Vicksburg, working in security.

Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ellen and Hilton Holley and her husband James Wesley Hodges. Patsy is survived by her son, Jay Lee Hodges (Amy) and granddaughter, Addie Lee Hodges and her grandson, Logan Hodges, both of whom she adored. Patsy leaves her devoted sisters, Janet H. Johnson (Steve Sanders) of Jackson, Miss., Beth Wynne (Danny Wynne) and children; Scott (Lindsey) and children; Dan Wynne of Greenwood, Miss.; Brenda Farmer (Mike Dees) of Lexington, Miss. and the most devoted brother, George (Bubba) Phillip Holley (Carol) and children; Ellen Frye (Austin) and children of Greenville, Miss.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. up until the time of the funeral service starting at 11 a.m. at Glenwood Funeral Home with the burial following at Mizpah Cemetery in Durant, Miss.

Active Pallbearers will include Logan Hodges, Scott Wynne, Travis Wayne Vance, Sr., Travis Wayne Vance Jr., Jordan Berry, Ryan Atkins, David Watson and Austin Frye.

Honorary Pallbearers will include Travis Thomas Vance Jr., Danny Wynne, Bubba Holley, Pete Skinner, Dr. Calvin Masterson, James Matthew Bailey and Patrick Lee.