A Graveside service has been scheduled for Cynthia Jackson on Friday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 18 at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m.

Jackson She was preceded in death by her parents, Jonnie and Frances Jackson; grandparents, Johnnie and Leola Jackson and James and Alberta Cain; one sister, Joyce Haskett and three brothers, Johnnie Jackson III, Robert Jackson and Donald Jackson.

Cynthia leaves to cherish her memories one child, Simoan Jackson (Toya); one grandchild, Skylar Jackson; six sisters, Jennie Robinson, Linda Jackson and Tangie Bailey (Ronnie), Betty Shelton, Rose Cosey and Angela Jackson; five brothers, Ernest Jackson, George Jackson, and William, Charles Jackson and Earl Jackson (Rena); and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Cynthia Jackson transitioned from this life on Nov. 9 at the age of 56.

 

