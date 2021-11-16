A Celebration of Life will be held for Eric Ladale Younger on Thursday, Nov. 18 at noon at the Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist Church. Younger will lie in repose at the church from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, Nov. 17 from 1 until 6 p.m. with the family being present from 5 until 6 p.m.

Younger was preceded in death by his mother, Caldine, and brother, Tyree.

He is survived by his wife, Trish Younger; his three sons, Darius Younger, (Lori), Eric Younger, Jr. and Keyshawn Younger; his father, Sam Younger; two brothers, Samuel Younger and Mark Younger; sisters, Barbara Younger, Lisa Anderson, Evelyn Younger and Christine Younger; two grandchildren, Johnthan Sinkaiye and Lauren Woods; two godchildren, Jessie Harris and Genesis Anne Clark; and a host of nieces, nephews, and sister-in-law, Dr. Queietasha L. Younger.

Eric Ladale Younger transitioned on Nov. 9 at the age of 50.