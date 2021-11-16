John Monroe Price

John Monroe (Johnny, to his family) Price, born April 19, 1930 in Lorman, Miss., passed peacefully in his home in Vicksburg on Sunday, Nov. 14 at the age of 91. He was preceded in his death by his parents, Joseph Duncan Price and Bertie May (Harrell) Price; brothers Joseph Duncan (JD) Price Jr. and Sherrill (Buck) Clark Price. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Nina (Anglin) Price; son, Richard A Price (Cindy); daughter, Charlotte S. Freeman (Mark); grandsons, Joshua Price, Matthew Price (Milwaukee, Wis.), Michael Freeman (Los Angeles, Calif.), Rita Freeman and Lera Freeman. He is also survived by his sister, Martha Leese and brother, Donald Price of Melbourne, Fla.

John attended school in Port Gibson, Miss. and proudly began his service with the U.S. Marine Corps at Parris Island, serving in the 2nd Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division. After his discharge from the service he operated a bakery in Port Gibson, Miss. where he crafted wedding cakes, pies, donuts and other baked goods. He then trained as a welder and worked at RJ LeTournea in Vicksburg and later at the long shuttered cement plant in Redwood, Miss. Following his welding career, he opened his own business as a contractor/equipment operator and was instrumental in the development of many neighborhoods now established in and around the Vicksburg area. In 1972 John settled with his family in the Yokena community where he expanded his contracting business and began farming, raising cattle and gardening as well. Retirement was just a word. His life was measured in hours worked, mostly for the benefit of others, taking little time to enjoy the pleasures in life the way most do. Being outside, working from dawn until dusk and resting on Sunday was more of a religion than a need. As John’s age and health should have limited him from doing what his younger self always did, his mind pushed him past those limits. John leaves behind his family, friends and others who knew him, inspired by his honest, hard work, simple approach to life. John was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and the men’s Sunday School. He had an unwavering faith in Jesus Christ. He often reassured his family that he ‘knew who he belonged to’ and he ‘knew whose hands held him’! God decided Sunday, Nov 14 would be his eternal Day of Rest – his work was done!

Services will be at Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg on Thursday, Nov. 18 with visitation at 1 p.m. and services at 2 p.m. in the chapel, officiated by Pastor Billy Brumfield. Graveside will follow at Greenlawn Garden Cemetery next door. In lieu of flowers the Price family requests memorials are made to Immanuel Baptist Church in Vicksburg or to St. Jude.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Smith, Ralph Landers, Greg Landers, Carl May, Pat Parker, Wayne Muirhead, Carl Flanders and Mark Grace. Honorary pallbearers will be Henry Wayne Muirhead, Bob Hollingsworth, Ronnie Irons, Jack Jordan, Vernon Martin and Jerry Lynch.