Katie M. Jones, 90, passed away on Nov. 12 at the Heritage House Nursing Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 at New Mt. Elem Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Leonard Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 19 from 1 until 6 p.m. with the family present from 5 until 6 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service.