GUIZERIX: Supporting small business through the Sunday Scaries

Things weren’t going my way this past Sunday.

My toddler enjoyed a rare morning sleeping in, so we didn’t make it to church on time. We made plans to have brunch with my in-laws, and those plans fell through as well. Even the car radio seemed to be working against the “anticipated outcome” I’d prepared for that day.

It all started when our fair city was overrun by sports teams from all over the country — a weekend softball tournament here, a soccer match there, basketball clinics abounding.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m thankful for the economic boost these weekend events provide. But I also had a hankering for a Cracker Barrel biscuit and a large stack of blueberry pancakes — and did y’all know they serve mimosas now?

It’s a good time, except for when the homestyle joint is overrun by a legion of squealing pre-teens in athletic uniforms. Cracker Barrell being a no-go, we attempted to dine at one of Vicksburg’s fine Waffle House locations. They were unfortunately short-staffed, and we left not long after we arrived, so as not to increase their burden.

The strain of the morning and the hunger for a good meal were too strong. My father-in-law set out on his own path, heading home or to a drive-through, somewhere with warm biscuits and, if I had to guess, more decisive company.

After much deliberation, my mother-in-law, daughter and I ended up at Café Paradiso. Thankfully, it was just what we needed. The staff was friendly, the café was quiet and not too crowded, and the breakfast was pretty good as well — not to mention they have more coffee flavoring combinations than you could shake a stick at.

My daughter has developed the wonderful habit of greeting every single person she sees — whether they see her or not — with a wave and a long, drawn-out “Hiiiiiii.” The baristas made sure to wave hello back to her, something most people don’t pay attention enough to do. There was room for her to run around, and a quiet booth in the back where the three of us could look at picture books and enjoy a short stack.

So yes, Sunday had all the makings of being a no-good, rotten day. But a quick peek past the facade of bustling chain restaurants left us with full stomachs and happy faces.