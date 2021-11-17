Kevin Jamaal Smith

Published 12:03 pm Wednesday, November 17, 2021

By Staff Reports

A Celebration of Life will be held for Kevin Jamaal Smith on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. at Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist Church. Smith will lie in repose at the church from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 1 until 6 p.m. with the family being present from 5 until 6 p.m.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Robert Earl Smith; mother, Janice Denise Smith-Jones; grandparents, Otha Smith, Virginia Smith, Willie Smith Sr. and Mary Lee Jefferson.

Kevin leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Ke’Shawn Jamaal Smith; daughter, Rhegan Nichelle Gaines; one sister, Corlette KaShawn Jones; step-father, Marvin Jones and a host of family, and friends.

Kevin Jamaal Smith transitioned on Nov. 15 at the age of 40.

 

More News

Lady Vikes rout Crystal Springs

Warren Central basketball sweeps Port Gibson

Looking Back: Biedenharn Candy Company holds sweet history

Who’s Hot

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you still wear a mask at the grocery store?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...