A Celebration of Life will be held for Kevin Jamaal Smith on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. at Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist Church. Smith will lie in repose at the church from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 1 until 6 p.m. with the family being present from 5 until 6 p.m.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Robert Earl Smith; mother, Janice Denise Smith-Jones; grandparents, Otha Smith, Virginia Smith, Willie Smith Sr. and Mary Lee Jefferson.

Kevin leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Ke’Shawn Jamaal Smith; daughter, Rhegan Nichelle Gaines; one sister, Corlette KaShawn Jones; step-father, Marvin Jones and a host of family, and friends.

Kevin Jamaal Smith transitioned on Nov. 15 at the age of 40.