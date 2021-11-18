Funeral services for Brenda Kay Clack, 68, of Vicksburg, will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 20 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, La. with Bro. Trent Allen officiating. Interment will follow in the Stevenson Cemetery, Rayville, La.

Brenda was born May 13, 1953 in Rayville, La. and passed away Monday, Nov. 15 in Jackson, Miss. Brenda and Fred Clack were married on Sept. 9, 1971 She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Elaine Chriceol; granddaughter, Sofia Elaine Adams; and her brothers, Mason Chriceol and John Chriceol.

Survivors include her daughter, Suzanne Clack; grandson Brendan Stafford; brothers, Noel Chriceol and wife, Sandra and Claude Chriceol and wife, Earlene; sister, Linda Deleon and husband, Rene; and her nephew, Dakota Haggard.

Pallbearers are Rene Deleon, David Brock, Dillon Parker, Drew Clack, Ben Clack, and Johnnie Clack. Honorary pallbearer is Tony Brewer.

Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, La.

