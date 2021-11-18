Fred Harvey Clack

Published 11:44 am Thursday, November 18, 2021

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Fred Harvey Clack, 72, of Vicksburg, will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 20 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, La with Bro. Trent Allen officiating. Interment will follow in the Stevenson Cemetery, Rayville, La.

Fred was born Sept. 7, 1949 in Rayville, La. and passed away Monday, Nov. 15 in Jackson, Miss. Brenda and Fred Clack were married on Sept. 9, 1971. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Evelyn Clack.

Survivors include his daughter, Suzanne Clack; grandson, Brendan Stafford; siblings, Paulette Gammill and husband, Robert, Carey Clack and wife, Carolyn, Earlene Chriceol and husband, Claude, and Bendel Clack and wife, Shelly; and his numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Rene Deleon, David Brock, Dillon Parker, Drew Clack, Ben Clack, and Johnnie Clack. Honorary pallbearer is Tony Brewer.

Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, La.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.

More News

DeSoto School denies Briarfield’s quest for third consecutive MAIS Class 1A championship

Warren Central, Brandon set for playoff rematch

Gators get their wish by facing West Point

PARTNERS IN PROGRESS: Tech Transfer, Quality of Life Investments, Port Expansion & Development, Education, Industrial Development

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you still wear a mask at the grocery store?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...