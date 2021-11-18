Funeral services for Fred Harvey Clack, 72, of Vicksburg, will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 20 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, La with Bro. Trent Allen officiating. Interment will follow in the Stevenson Cemetery, Rayville, La.

Fred was born Sept. 7, 1949 in Rayville, La. and passed away Monday, Nov. 15 in Jackson, Miss. Brenda and Fred Clack were married on Sept. 9, 1971. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Evelyn Clack.

Survivors include his daughter, Suzanne Clack; grandson, Brendan Stafford; siblings, Paulette Gammill and husband, Robert, Carey Clack and wife, Carolyn, Earlene Chriceol and husband, Claude, and Bendel Clack and wife, Shelly; and his numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Rene Deleon, David Brock, Dillon Parker, Drew Clack, Ben Clack, and Johnnie Clack. Honorary pallbearer is Tony Brewer.

Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, La.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.