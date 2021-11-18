Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg Santa Stories return for second year

Published 3:31 pm Thursday, November 18, 2021

By Staff Reports

The Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg’s holiday fundraiser, “Santa Stories,” is back for a second year, with a little help from Santa Claus and his elves.

The fundraiser allows parents to purchase a special package from the North Pole for their children. The package will feature a bedtime story from Kris Kringle on video, as well as a personalized, handwritten letter from Santa.

There are two packages available for purchase. The first includes one video and one letter, which can be addressed to one or multiple children, for $25, with the option for additional letters at $15 each. The second package includes two videos and one letter for $35, with additional letters for $10 each.

Orders must be placed before Friday, December 3 to ensure timely delivery from the North Pole. To purchase a package or learn more, visit www.javicksburg.org/fairytale_santa_gram.

Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg is a non-profit organization that has supported the children of Warren County since 1936. Annual service projects include Camp Silvercloud, the Warren County Children’s Shelter, Heart & Sole, Helping Hands, JAV Cares and Safety Town.

