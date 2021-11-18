Roosevelt Rounds Jr., age 60, passed away on Nov. 11 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend Joe Harris Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m.