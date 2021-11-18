Roosevelt Rounds Jr. 

Published 10:51 am Thursday, November 18, 2021

By Staff Reports

Roosevelt Rounds Jr., age 60, passed away on Nov. 11 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend Joe Harris Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m.

 

More News

Vicksburg Warren School Board votes to end mask mandate after holidays

DeSoto School denies Briarfield’s quest for third consecutive MAIS Class 1A championship

Warren Central, Brandon set for playoff rematch

Gators get their wish by facing West Point

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you still wear a mask at the grocery store?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...