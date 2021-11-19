Warren Central soccer splits with Ridgeland

Published 2:27 pm Friday, November 19, 2021

By Staff Reports

Warren Central soccer player Anden McClurg scored two goals in a 4-0 win over Ridgeland on Thursday.

Warren Central’s boys’ soccer team continued its hot start with another shutout victory.

Tony King and Anden McClurg scored two goals apiece, and the Vikings defeated Ridgeland 4-0 on Thursday for their fourth shutout in six games.

Warren Central (5-1) outshot Ridgeland 14-0. Ben Vroman and Wyatt Schrader led the defensive effort.

Warren Central’s girls’ team, meanwhile, had a two-game winning streak snapped with a 2-1 loss to Ridgeland. The teams traded goals in the first 12 minutes, and then Ridgeland scored in the 27th to take the lead for good.

Addie Keller scored Warren Central’s only goal, off an assist from Gloria Hall. The Lady Vikes (5-2) outshot Ridgeland 15-11, and keeper Anaya Holt made nine saves.

Warren Central is off for the Thanksgiving break and will return to action Nov. 30 at Pearl, in its Region 5-6A opener.

