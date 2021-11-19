Warren County Land Records: Nov. 8 to 15

Records recorded from the Warren County Courthouse.

Warranty Deeds

* Bad Properties LLC to Keshonda Smith, Block 3, Lots 7 & 8, Openwood Terrace.

*Michael D. Brantley and Melinda Padfield to Kishuna Flowers, Lot 28, Cottonwood Subdivision Part One.

* Robert O. Henley and B.P. Buford to River City Investments LLC, Part of Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* G.K. Mihalyka to Terry Byrd and Elizabeth W. Byrd, Part of Section 23, Township 14 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 24, Township 14 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 26, Township 14 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 28, Township 14 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 29, Township 14 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 30, Township 14 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 41, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

* Lucille M. Clark to Jimmie E. Crow and Myra F. Crow, Part of Section 25, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* Geronimo Hardwood Timber LLC to Kevin Lee L. Cooksey and Paula Cooksey, Part of Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 26, Township 15 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 27, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

* William Scott Parham, Robert Steven Parham, Wade Preston Parham, Ronnie Sills, Jerry L. Gibson and Hank E. Cooper to Ronnie Sills and Jerry L. Gibson, Part of the Northwest ¼ of Section 19, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

* William Scott Parham, Robert Steven Parham, Wade Preston Parham, Ronnie Sills, Jerry L. Gibson and Hank E. Cooper to Ronnie Sills, Jerry L. Gibson, Hank E. Cooper, Part of the Southwest ¼ of Section 18, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Part of the Northwest ¼ of Section 19, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

* William Scott Parham, Robert Steven Parham, Wade Preston Parham, Ronnie Sills, Jerry L. Gibson and Hank E. Cooper to William Scott Parham, Robert Steven Parham and Wade Preston Parham, Part of Southwest ¼ of Section 18, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Part of Northwest ¼ of Section 19, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

* Joseph P. Gay and Roxanne Malik Gay to David Smith’s Automotive Repair, Part of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* Robert J. White to G E N Investments LLC, Block 38, Part of Lot 237 of the East ½, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

* David Gibson and Resell Gibson Williams to Perry Real Estate LLC, Lot 32, Pleasant Valley Subdivision Resurvey.

* M.O. Higdon to George B. Tompkins Jr. and Debra Tompkins, Part of Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Carrie C. Marshall to Kevin Thompson, Part of Section 7, Township 6 North, Range 4 West.

* Charlene P. Mosley to Verna Caresse Thomas, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* 61 North Mini Storage LLC to River City Investments LLC, Part of Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Deeds of Trust

* Eddie B. Byrant to American Advisor Group, Lot 4, Riviera Heights No. 1.

* Terry Byrd and Elizabeth W. Byrd to Bank of Brookhaven, Part of Section 23, Township 14 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 24, Township 14 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 28, Township 14 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 29, Township 14 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 30, Township 14 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 41, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

* Alvin James Beard and Carol Ann Beard to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

* Eddie B. Bryant to Housing & Urban Development Sec., Lot 4, Riviera Heights No. 1.

* Verna Caressa Thomas to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Kevin Lee L. Cooksey to Southern AgCredit, ACA, Part of Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 26, Township 15 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 27, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

* Jimmie E. Crow and Myra F. Crow to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 25, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* Cumberland Residential Landmarks to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lots 48-53, Speeds Subdivision.

* David Smith’s Automotive Repair to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* William Ford Emery and Cheri Emery to Housing & Urban Development Sec., Part of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Joshua R. Fairley and Sandra K. Fairley to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Lot 3, Section 1C, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Linda H. Feibelman to Mutual Credit Union, Lots 7B, Pear Orchard Subdivision.

* Kishuna Flowers to Fidelity Bank, Lot 28, Cottonwood Subdivision Part One.

* Rusty’s Riverfront LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Block 9, Part of Lot 64, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

* Rusty’s Riverfront LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Block 9, Parts of Lots 63 & 64, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

* James Louis Halford and Mary Duncan Halford to Riverhills Bank, Lot 3, Walnut Cove Subdivision Part 2.

* Perry Real Estate LLC to Home Bank, Lot 32, Pleasant Valley Subdivision Resurvey.

* Michael A. Phelps and Patricia Phelps to Housing & Urban Development Sec., Part of the Northeast ¼ of the Northeast ¼ of Section 31, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* James Bradley Rodger and Tommie Carol B. Rodgers, Part of Section 19, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

* Keshonda Smith to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Block 3, Lots 7 & 8, Openwood Terrace.

* Dan Muirhead and Emily Muirhead to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 60, Littlewood Subdivision Part 2.

* Edward Muirhead Jr. and Shanna J. Muirhead to Riverhills Bank, Part of Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Andrew N. Oakes to Riverhills Bank, Block 5, Lot 4, Maywood Terrace No. 1.

* River City Investments LLC to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Rodney L. Thompson and Regina L. Thompson to Riverhills Bank, Lot 17, Choctaw Boundary.

Marriage Licences

* Quincy G. Alexander, 39, Vicksburg, to Tiffany Shonta Brown, 36, Winnfield, La.

* John Robert Ward, 39, Vicksburg, to Angela Nicole Robertson, 46, Vicksburg.

* Alea Nicole King, 22, Vicksburg, to Zoe Nicole West, 20, Humble, Texas.

* Joseph Lanson Davis, 27, Mississippi, to Dianne Schroeder, 27, Ill.

* Adolphous Keith Butler, 21, Madison, to Kayla Janee’ Butts, 20, Madison, Miss.