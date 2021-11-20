Volunteer of the Week-Jami Cameron Fights Period Poverty in Mississippi

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is a member of the United Way of West Central Mississippi, Jami Cameron.

Cameron is the Communications Coordinator at Industrial Packaging’s Vicksburg Containerboard Mill is one of United Way’s most dedicated volunteers. Cameron has been an active member of the United Way community for the better part of two decades and currently serves as the 2021 Campaign Chair.

In October, she coordinated with United Way of West Central Mississippi and United Way Worldwide to host an event to combat period poverty in the community. Industrial Packaging team members assembled 375 feminine hygiene kits, which were then donated to 601 for Period Equity, a non-profit grassroots organization dedicated to fighting period poverty in Mississippi. The organization distributes feminine hygiene kits throughout the state to shelters, schools, free clinics, individuals and families.

“We are proud to partner with United Way to address period poverty among girls and women in the communities where we live and work,” Cameron said. “This is especially important because more than 62 percent of households in our area are forced with the difficult decision of choosing between necessities like feminine hygiene supplies and food or medication.”

We wanted to express our gratitude for Jami’s commitment to the community and ask about her involvement during the fighting for accessible feminine hygiene products.

How did you hear about this program?

I’ve been blessed to hold public relations positions throughout my career that allowed me the opportunity to work alongside community organizations to help drive positive change. That’s when I first became involved with United Way of West Central Mississippi.

How long have you been volunteering?

About two decades.

What are your activities and what do they involve?

I volunteer when any and every opportunity presents itself. While this has been more difficult the past year and half due to COVID-19 restrictions, we’re slowly getting back to normal. This year, I was honored to serve as the 2021 Campaign Chair. I have met so many wonderful volunteers while in this role. It makes me deeply appreciate everything our United Way campaign coordinators and volunteers do to ensure we raise enough funds to make a positive impact in education, financial stability, health and support services.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering?

Completing community service projects with my International Paper team members during a Day of Caring; partnering with United Way to put together close to 400 feminine hygiene kits that were donated to 601 for Period Equity to help stop period poverty.

What have you learned from volunteering with this organization?

I have learned that, together, anything is possible. I have also learned that there are so many wonderful people in our community that truly value serving others. It’s a joy to see and be a part of such a loving community!

Thank you, Jami Cameron, for your commitment to the Vicksburg community!