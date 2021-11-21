How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools

• Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (Vicksburg High) had four solo tackles, including a sack, in a 45-14 victory against South Florida.

• Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones (Warren Central) had a season-high 87 rushing yards on 14 attempts in a 35-19 win at Louisiana Tech.

• Mississippi State offensive lineman Reed Buys (Warren Central) saw playing time in a 55-10 rout of Tennessee State.

• Alabama State defensive back Jeffrey Scott (Vicksburg) had five solo tackles in a 24-21 win over Texas Southern.

• Reinhardt University defensive lineman Vertez Shorter (Warren Central) assisted on four tackles, including one for loss, in a 16-13 loss to Keiser in the first round of the NAIA playoffs.

• Tennessee-Martin offensive lineman Malcolm Miller (Warren Central) started at right tackle in a 31-14 loss to Southeast Missouri State.

• Kansas State defensive back Marvin Martin (Vicksburg) had two solo tackles in a 20-10 loss to Baylor.

• Albany State wide receiver Joe Shorter (Warren Central) caught one pass for five yards, and totaled 44 yards on three kickoff returns in a 23-7 loss to West Georgia in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.