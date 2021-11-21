How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

Published 1:36 pm Sunday, November 21, 2021

By Staff Reports

Southern Miss' Demarcus Jones (0) tries to get past Louisiana Tech defender Cedric Woods (11) during Friday's game against Louisiana Tech. The former Warren Central star ran for a season-high 87 yards as the Golden Eagles won 35-19 to snap an eight-game losing streak. (Joe Harper/bgnphoto.com/Southern Miss Athletics)

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools

• Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (Vicksburg High) had four solo tackles, including a sack, in a 45-14 victory against South Florida.

• Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones (Warren Central) had a season-high 87 rushing yards on 14 attempts in a 35-19 win at Louisiana Tech.

• Mississippi State offensive lineman Reed Buys (Warren Central) saw playing time in a 55-10 rout of Tennessee State.

• Alabama State defensive back Jeffrey Scott (Vicksburg) had five solo tackles in a 24-21 win over Texas Southern.

• Reinhardt University defensive lineman Vertez Shorter (Warren Central) assisted on four tackles, including one for loss, in a 16-13 loss to Keiser in the first round of the NAIA playoffs.

• Tennessee-Martin offensive lineman Malcolm Miller (Warren Central) started at right tackle in a 31-14 loss to Southeast Missouri State.

• Kansas State defensive back Marvin Martin (Vicksburg) had two solo tackles in a 20-10 loss to Baylor.

• Albany State wide receiver Joe Shorter (Warren Central) caught one pass for five yards, and totaled 44 yards on three kickoff returns in a 23-7 loss to West Georgia in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

More News

Sports column: Thanksgiving marks the real start of deer season

Who’s Hot

Boys’ basketball showcase set for Monday at Vicksburg High

OUTLOOK: Warren County teens head to Big Apple to perform in Macy’s parade

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you still wear a mask at the grocery store?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...