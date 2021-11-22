Cocktails 101 honors customers with free lunch in Downtown Vicksburg

Whoever said there is no such thing as a free lunch didn’t talk to Jonathan Abogado.

Abogado, the manager of Cocktails 101, offered free lunches to anyone stopping by the business on Monday, and people downtown ate it up.

The reason for the meal giveaway was simple.

“I wanted to thank the people of Vicksburg and my customers for their support,” Abogado said during a lull in the groups of people lining up at Cocktails 101’s door for their order.

The menu was chicken Alfredo, a roll, a bottle of water and a cookie for dessert.

“I did this last year, twice, but not as many (meals),” he said, adding he planned Monday to give away 250 meals. “So far, about 150 have gone out,” he said at 11:45 a.m.

“My family and I have been blessed and we just wanted to do something to give back,” Abogado said.