Cocktails 101 honors customers with free lunch in Downtown Vicksburg

Published 3:34 pm Monday, November 22, 2021

By John Surratt

Whoever said there is no such thing as a free lunch didn’t talk to Jonathan Abogado.

Abogado, the manager of Cocktails 101, offered free lunches to anyone stopping by the business on Monday, and people downtown ate it up.

The reason for the meal giveaway was simple.

“I wanted to thank the people of Vicksburg and my customers for their support,” Abogado said during a lull in the groups of people lining up at Cocktails 101’s door for their order.

The menu was chicken Alfredo, a roll, a bottle of water and a cookie for dessert.

“I did this last year, twice, but not as many (meals),” he said, adding he planned Monday to give away 250 meals. “So far, about 150 have gone out,” he said at 11:45 a.m.

“My family and I have been blessed and we just wanted to do something to give back,” Abogado said.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Riverwalk Casino homicide suspect denied bond in Warren County Court

Port Gibson runs past St. Al in River City Challenge

Carolyn Williams

Belhaven announces plans to switch conferences

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you still wear a mask at the grocery store?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...