Riverwalk Casino homicide suspect denied bond in Warren County Court

Published 2:18 pm Monday, November 22, 2021

By Staff Reports

Cedrick L. Hubbard

Cedrick L. Hubbard Jr. has been denied bond following the shooting death of his wife, Oceanna Lee-Hubbard, on Saturday morning.

At 7 a.m. on Saturday, officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to the Riverwalk Casino, 1046 Warrenton Road, for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found Oceanna Lee-Hubbard, 28 of Vicksburg, lying in the parking garage suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hubbard, 26 of Vicksburg, was taken into custody in Clinton, Miss., shortly before noon on Saturday. He was arrested without further incident. 

Hubbard appeared before Judge Marcie Southerland in Warren County Court on Monday for his initial appearance on a charge of murder.

More News

Cocktails 101 honors customers with free lunch in Downtown Vicksburg

Port Gibson runs past St. Al in River City Challenge

Carolyn Williams

Belhaven announces plans to switch conferences

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you still wear a mask at the grocery store?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...