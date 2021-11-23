Mary Diane Scroggins Gordon, 75, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 22 at her home in Yazoo City, Miss. after a long battle with cancer while being surrounded by the loving presence of her children at the time of her passing. Born in Yazoo City, Miss., she was the widow of James Malcolm Gordon and the daughter of F.M. and Bonnie Scroggins. After retiring from working many years at Mississippi Chemical Corporation where she worked as an accountant, she later returned to work working at RAJAM in Yazoo City for several years. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Yazoo City where she was a faithful attendee up to her battle with cancer and the covid pandemic.

She is survived by her sister, Frances Harden of Evergeen, Ala.; three children, Stacia Johnson (Chris), Tara Woods (Tony), Spencer Gordon (Leslie); ten grandchildren, Macy Woods Keith, Gordon Downs, Christian Gordon, Kaityln Woods Stogner, Dalton Downs, Caleb Gordon, Madelynne Gordon, Mary-Ashlynne Gordon, Suzannah Gordon and Austin Johnson; seven great-grandchildren, Natalee Downs, Peyton Downs, Myles Keith, Mason Keith, Micah Stogner, Ella Stogner, Elijah Stogner.

She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Donald Scroggins.

The funeral service will be held at Stricklin-King Funeral Service on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. with visitation being held from 12:30 p.m. to the time of the service. Service will be officiated by Pastor Ken Lynch. Pallbearers are Byron Johnson, Griffin Scroggins, Gordon Downs, Christian Gordon, Dalton Downs, and Austin Johnson. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City, Miss.

Please join us in celebrating her life in Christ. “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord” 2 Corinthians 5:8 and “to die is gain for those in Christ” Phillipians 1:21. “Her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ has wiped away every tear and death shall be no more, neither mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away” Revelation 21:4. May God’s grace and peace comfort all her family and friends.