Claudia “Cricket” Love of Vicksburg, passed away on Nov. 21 at Merit Health River Region Medical Center.

She was 74. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 1830 Cherry St. Services will be at noon on Saturday, Nov. 27 in the Fisher Chapel, Cherry Street. Visitation on Saturday will be from 11 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.