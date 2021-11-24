Vicksburg Board approves $1 million animal shelter project

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Wednesday gave official approval for the city’s new animal shelter project.

The shelter, which is anticipated to cost a total of $1 million, will take an estimated 13 months to complete. Approximately $97,750 of that total cost will go toward design and construction administration, and as much as $19,550 will be used for other expenses.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said the project will be paid for through American Relief Plan Act (ARPA) funds, and that the project falls under ARPA’s parameters as a “loss of revenue” item.

John Surratt contributed to this report.