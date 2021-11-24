Vicksburg Board approves $1 million animal shelter project

Published 11:23 am Wednesday, November 24, 2021

By Staff Reports

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Wednesday gave official approval for the city’s new animal shelter project.

The shelter, which is anticipated to cost a total of $1 million, will take an estimated 13 months to complete. Approximately $97,750 of that total cost will go toward design and construction administration, and as much as  $19,550 will be used for other expenses.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said the project will be paid for through American Relief Plan Act (ARPA) funds, and that the project falls under ARPA’s parameters as a “loss of revenue” item.

John Surratt contributed to this report.

More News

Vicksburg board approves proposal for animal shelter

Vicksburg puts 22 on All-Region 2-5A team

Flaggs: Vicksburg can absorb tax loss from Baxter Wilson closing

United Way of West Central Mississippi donates thousands of hand sanitizer bottles to local organizations

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Are you worried about COVID-19 when gathering with family for the holidays?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...