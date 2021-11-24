Vicksburg puts 22 on All-Region 2-5A team

Vicksburg High’s turnaround season netted its players plenty of postseason recognition.

Six Vicksburg players earned individual awards and 16 more were selected to the All-Region 2-5A team in voting by the league’s coaches.

Running back Otis James was named the Region 2-5A Offensive MVP. The senior emerged as the leading rusher in a multi-pronged attack, with a team-high 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns on 108 carries. He averaged 9.6 yards per carry.

Another back, sophomore Malik Montgomery, finished with 808 yards and 10 touchdowns in only nine games and was selected as Region 2-5A’s Most Outstanding Running Back.

Senior Jaquez Williams was Region 2-5A’s Most Outstanding Offense Lineman after anchoring an offense that averaged 293.2 rushing yards per game.

The Gators’ defense was a driving force in their turnaround from a two-win season in 2020 to a 7-5 mark this year, and two players on that side of the ball also earned individual awards. Defensive back Jaleel Fleming and outside linebacker Kellen Washington were both named the best at their respective positions. Fleming had 32 tackles and 10 interceptions, and broke up another seven passes. Washington had 50 tackles, 10 for loss, five sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Vicksburg had eight players on the first team All-Region 2-5A list, and eight more on the second team.

Making the first team were defensive lineman DeMarcus Johnson; defensive backs Eric Wesley and KeArrieas Gilliam; linebacker DeMarion Robinson; quarterback Ronnie Alexander; running back Johnny Smith; offensive lineman Tremaun Williams; and wide receiver Tyler Henderson.

Selected to the second team were offensive linemen Greg Taylor and Travis Stewart; defensive lineman K.J. Hill; receiver K.D. Sims; defensive backs Nicholas Mickey and J.D. Kelley; linebacker Wallyeke Curry; and tight end/linebacker Julian Demby.