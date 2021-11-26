A celebration of life has been scheduled for Master Sergeant Earl Williams, Monday, Nov. 29, at Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, Miss. at 1:30 p.m.

Visitation will be held at C.J. Williams Mortuary Services, Sunday, Nov. 28 from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. Master Sergeant Earl Williams was a retired MSGT Rank E8 Marine and he served his country for 25 years.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories; his sisters, Jackie Davis of Vicksburg and Belinda Robinson of Cary, Miss.; his brother, Wesley Bullock of Mayersville, Miss.; special nieces, LaQueda (Obadiah) Moore of Biloxi, Miss. and Barbara (Christopher) Tyler of McKinney, Texas, a host of other family members and friends.

Master Sergeant Earl Williams transitioned Nov. 18 at his residence in Jacksonville, N.C. at the age of 69.