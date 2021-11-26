Memorial services for Lawrence Russell Lovett are to be held on Saturday, Nov. 27 in the Chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Reverend Mike Fields officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour on Saturday.

Lawrence Russell Lovett passed away on Monday, Nov. 22 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was 79. He had served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years and had worked as a slot supervisor for Harrah’s Casino. He was a member of the Triumph Church. He was a member of the Tyner Ford Post #213 of the American Legion and the Road Track Camping Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Sam and Mary Louise Johnson Lovett.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta Richardson Lovett of Vicksburg, his sons Donald Lovett and Grant Worley of Flowood, Miss., his daughter Denise Lovette Johnson of Fayetteville, Ga. and nine grandchildren.