Ole Miss fends off Valley’s upset bid

Published 7:31 pm Friday, November 26, 2021

By The Associated Press

Ole Miss' Nysier Brooks (3) tries to shoot over Mississippi Valley State's Daniel Umoh (25) during Friday's game in Oxford. Brooks had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Ole Miss to a 73-58 victory. (Petre Thomas/Ole Miss Athletics)

OXFORD (AP) — Nysier Brooks scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half, when Robert Allen scored all of his 11, and Ole Miss defeated Mississippi Valley State 73-58 on Friday.

Mississippi Valley State put together a 17-2 run late in the first half for a seven-point lead and went into halftime up 38-33.

Allen scored the last four of a 9-0 run to open the second half to give the Rebels a 42-38 lead. After two Delta Devils free throws he made the next two hoops and Brooks scored to make it 48-40.

Robert Carpenter, who made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 27 points, keyed an 8-0 run to pull Mississippi Valley within 53-52 midway through the second half. That ended the Delta Devils’ threat as the Rebels reeled off 11 straight points to start a 20-3 run.

Jarkel Joiner had 15 points off the bench for Ole Miss (4-2) and Luis Rodriguez added 11. Brooks also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Caleb Hunter scored 14 for Mississippi Valley (0-3) and Devin Gordon 10. The Delta Devils went 2-of-9 over the final nine minutes, with four turnovers.

Ole Miss hosts Rider on Tuesday before meeting No. 9 Memphis next Saturday.

Mississippi Valley State plays at Vanderbilt on Monday night.

More News

MHSAA playoff scores, championship game schedule

Southern Miss looks to finish strong against FIU

Ole Miss makes history with its 10th regular-season victory

Lawrence Russell Lovett

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Are you worried about COVID-19 when gathering with family for the holidays?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...