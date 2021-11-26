Turkey Day Touchdown: Two-time Super Bowl Champion Malcolm Butler gives back to Vicksburg families

Two-time Super Bowl champion and Vicksburg native Malcolm Butler shared the spirit of the season by giving back to his hometown.

Butler partnered with United Way of West Central Mississippi to provide 21 local families with Thanksgiving meals. Each family received a smoked turkey from Goldie’s Express, a variety of seasonal sides like yams and green beans, dressing, rolls, dessert and iced tea, as well as a $25 gift card to a local grocery store. The families gathered at Beechwood Elementary School and Ridge Apartments to receive their meals.

While Malcolm could not be present, other members of the Butler family were on hand to distribute the items and spread holiday cheer.

“Malcolm and his family are the perfect examples of what makes Vicksburg so special,” said Elizabeth Seratt, Director of Marketing and Resource Development, United Way of West Central Mississippi. “This project reflects not only their generosity and kindness but how caring our community is, and the incredible impact we can have when we work together.”