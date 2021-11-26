Warren County Land Records November 15 to November 22

Recorded from the Warren County Courthouse.

Warranty Deeds

* Lloyd Jones to Charles D. Baker, Lot 3, South Haven No. 4.

* Walt Barowka and Jamie Barowka to Billy H. Tidwell Jr. and Cammy Tidwell, Part of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

* Freddie L. Geter and Carolyn K. Geter to Darcey Berendes, Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Lloyd A. Boggan and Ruby M. Boggan to Allison Faye Boggan Keever, Part of 14.21 Acres of Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of 1.87 Acres of Section 18, Township 15 North, Range 4 West.

* Lee F. Duffy to Alexander Nathaniel Wright and Kasey T. Brooks, Lot 1, Rhodes Subdivision No. 2.

* Gray W. Sloan and Kevin N. Sloan to Stephen Wesley Brown, Lots 30, 31, 32, Walnut Ridge.

* Rodger Lewis Butler to Severino Sanchez and Tesla Yaquelin Sanchez, Block B, Lot 151, Marion Park No. 2.

* C & D Properties of Vicksburg LLC to Cricket’s LLC, Block 1, Lots 5-13 Alley, Marshall Subdivision of S.S. Prentiss Survey.

* William Scott Crozier and Tracey Lynne Crozier to Brady Ellis and Tyann Ellis, Part of Lot 10 also being Part of Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Marilyn Jo Curtis to R & R Ventures LLC, Lot 14, Fair Hill No. 1.

* J. Mack Varner and Joseph Edwin Varner Jr. to Kay Varner Hobson and John L. Evans, Lot 27, Greene Hills Subdivision part 1.

* Clarissa A. Fletcher to John Micheal Steward, Lot 3, Daniel Survey.

* Neley Jackson to Neley Jackson, Victoria C. Galloway, Dana M. Jackson-Oglesby and Bridget D. Jackson, Lot 23, Cottonwood Subdivision part one.

* Leslie W. Haynes formerly Leslie W. Ward Wilson to Original Assets LLC, Lot 28, Rhodes Subdivision No. 1.

* Azilee Wilson Jennings to Carolyn Jennings Mclain Trustee and Azilee Wilson Jennings Revocable, Part of Northwest ¼ of Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Northwest ¼ of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Lot 3 Barnes, Section 21, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Lot 25, 26, 71, Hawley Subdivision; Lots 72, 73-75, Hawley Subdivision, Lots 76-78, Hawley Subdivisions.

* Mary Jane Wooten and William Wooten to Elena Kabanova, Lot 203, Openwood Plantation No. 6.

* Alan Niedermeier Alan and Kyla Ketcham to Steele Bayou Properties LLC, Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

* Frank A. May to Kingdom Management Group LLC, Block 1, Lot 5, Hillcrest No. 2.

* Perron Real Estate Inc. to Kristy Miller, Lot 54, Fair Hill No. 3.

* Shelley Louise Plett to Eric S. Wooley, Lot 56, Sherwood Forest Subdivision.

* Shirleen R. Prescott to Rodger Holdings LLC, Part of Lot 13, V & M Subdivision.

* Rowe Arrington Rhett and James Matthew Waddle to Richard Glenn Rhett and Helen Gail Rhett, Lot 14, Lake Park Estates No. 4.

* Joseph Paul Rusche and A. Paul Rusche to Connie Jean Rusche, Section 27, Township 17 North, Range 5 East; Section 34, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

* Brenda Shiers and James Shiers to Preston Dwayne Wilson and Thelma C. Wilson, Part of Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* USA Acquires LLC to 801 Clay Street LLC, Block 35, Lot 220, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

Deeds of Trust

* Asam Hotels Inc. to Apex Commerical Capital Corp., Part of Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; Lots 1-15, Fair View Subdivision.

* Tyrone Nix and Toya Phelps Nix to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 18, Broadmoor Subdivision No. 2.

* Melissa Dawn Blackburn and Clifton Earl Geter to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 70, Speeds.

* Herman Sidney Shaw Jr. and Shelley J. Shaw to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 3, Lakeland Village Cove II.

* Don Banks III to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Lot 14, Vicks Recent.

* Sharon S. Bowling to Rocket Mortgage, Part of Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Alexander Nathaniel Wright and Kasey T. Brooks to Cadence Bank, Lot 1, Rhodes Subdivision 2.

* Stephen Wesley Brown to Cadence Bank, Lots 30, 31, 32, Walnut Ridge.

* Janet Leigh Cape and Allen Buchholz Allen to Rocket Mortgage, Lot 84, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

* Severino Sanchez and Tesla Yaquelinn Sanchez to Rodger L. Butler, Block B, Lot 151, Marion Park No. 2.

* Kenneth D. Nash D.D.S. to Cadence Bank, Lot 3, Mission Park Subdivision.

* Jarrett Levon Jackson and Chikieta Jackson to Cadence Bank, Block 3, Lot 14, Wharf & Land Original.

* Kristy Miller to Cadence Bank, Lot 54, Fair Hill No. 3.

* Cook Tractor Co. Inc. to Riverhills Bank, Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Cricket’s LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Block 1, Lots 5-13, Marshall Subdivision of the S.S. Prentiss Survey.

* Jacqueline Peoples to Financial Casualty & Surety Inc., Lot 76, Ken Caryl Park.

* David C. Williams and Christine M. Williams to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Part of Section 1C, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Kingdom Management Group LLC to Margaret Greenfield, Block 1, Lot 5, Hillcrest No. 2.

* William D. Montgomery and Laura L. Montgomery to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lots 1 and Part of Lot 2, Katieville.

* R & R Ventures LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 14, Fair Hill No. 1.

* Kingdom Management Group to IRA Services Trust Company, Block 1, Lot 5, Hillcrest No. 2.

* Courtney S. Johnson to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC, Lot 133, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part A.

* Elena Kabanova to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 203, Openwood Plantation No. 6.

* Donald Nelson Kelley to Angela Denise James Kelley, Part of Section 18, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

* Le’River Ranch LLC to Texas Farm Credit Services, Part of Section 9, Township 17 North, Range 2 East; Part of Section 10, Township 17 North, Range 2 East; Part of Section 11, Township 17 North, Range 2 East; Part of Section 13, Township 17 North, Range 2 East; Part of Section 14, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

* Colin Leach and Jill Leach to United Wholesale Mortgage, Lot 4, E E Bell Subdivision No. 3.

* Preston Dwayne Wilson to Thelma C. Wilson and Member First Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* Samir G. Patel and Sejal S. Patel to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 25, Savannah Hill Subdivision Part 3.

* Dannie L. Skipper and Shelia Renae Skipper to Riverhills Bank, Lot 1,2,3 & 6, Lakeland Village Part II.

* 801 Clay Street LLC to Riverhills Bank, Block 35, Lot 220, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

* Eric S. Wooley to Riverhills Bank, Lot 56, Sherwood Forest Subdivision.

* Logan Wiedenfeld and Amy J. Wiedenfeld to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Block 3, Lot 5 & 6, National Park Addition.

Marriage Licences

* Stirlin Richard Hancock, 43, Warren, to Amanda Lynn Skinner, 38, Warren.

* Justin Elias Elizondo, 26, Vicksburg, to Courtney Michelle Lee, 30, Vicksburg.

* Joseph Aaron Bowles, 21, Warren, to Hannah Rose Huskey, 21, Warren.

* Romero Stephonn Ringo, 30, Vicksburg, to Shebba Deloress Carter, 35, Vicksburg.

* Edward James Wendell, 36, Illinois, to Emma Rosita Lingle, 22, Louisiana.