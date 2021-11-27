FRAZIER: Hope brings better days amid times of grief

One of the hardest things a parent can experience is their child’s heartache.

On, Thursday while at my parent’s house for Thanksgiving, my youngest daughter got a call that her dog had been struck by a car and killed. The pain she displayed tore open my soul, and I knew there was nothing I could do to take it away.

But like all parents, if I could have, I would have done it gladly.

As she sobbed, buckets of tears fell from her green eyes. They fell from mine too.

Leo had been a rescue puppy. And what a lucky dog he was to have been adopted by my baby girl, because for his two short years, she gave Leo more love than some dogs receive in a lifetime.

One of the beautiful characteristics my daughter possesses is that described of the character Sethe in Toni Morrison’s novel, “Beloved.” She loves “thick.”

Heartache and sadness from death, whether it is that of a loved one, a relationship, a dream or a pet, is unavoidable in this life. But day by day, grief will subside, and a glimmer of light will begin to shine at the end of the tunnel.

This light is hope — hope for better days.

Tomorrow, Christians around the world will begin the season of Advent, which is a period of spiritual preparation for the coming of Christ.

In observance of the Advent season, on each of the four Sundays before Christmas, a candle is lit.

The first candle represents hope. Having hope is important. It is a healer and a motivator. Hope can also bring inner peace. Can you imagine a world without hope?

When times of grief overwhelm and you are trapped in the dark abyss of the tunnel, there would be no end in sight. No light. No hope.

But there is hope in the world and better days will eventually arrive. It may take some time, but they do come.

I know this day will come for my daughter.

Her spirit will begin to become less heavy, and her future will have hope.

And I know this day will come for you, too.