OUR OPINION: Shopping Small will help us all

This weekend, we will celebrate “Small Business Saturday,” the oft-overlooked little brother of Black Friday.

Shoppers won’t be elbowing each other to be the first ones in the door at downtown businesses, and it’s highly unlikely that anyone will be trampled or get into a fistfight over a scented candle or a locally made pottery bowl. Instead, Small Business Saturday keeps our dollars local.

The ease and convenience of shopping the big box stores, or online retailers like Amazon, is nice but the level of service pales in comparison to that of a local business. When you order from a large retailer, you’re funding the higher-ups’ next vacation home.

When you shop at a small business, you’re funding school supplies for the owners’ children. You’re funding the sponsorship of a little league team. You’re making sure our sales tax dollars are regenerating at a local level and making sure local jobs can continue to be created.

This weekend, Vicksburg residents will have two opportunities to shop small and make a difference in the lives of their neighbors: Small Business Saturday, which will take place at businesses across town, and the Old Fashioned Christmas Open House on Sunday in Downtown Vicksburg.

The event, hosted by the Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program, will run from 1:30 to 5 p.m. and will feature exclusive shopping deals for customers. The first 100 shoppers will also receive a free poinsettia as a gift from Main Street.

Now more than ever, as supply chain issues loom nationwide and shortages are rampant, we can choose to shop locally and support the little guys. Be it a gift for your loved ones, a sweet treat or two, or a gift card for those hard-t0-shop for people on your list, you can find something for every budget at Vicksburg’s small businesses.

Stop by The Vicksburg Post’s office at 1106 Washington St. and pick up some copies of our latest publications, conveniently displayed on racks outside the door. And who knows — good boys and girls might even see Jolly Old Saint Nicholas out and about if they’re very well-behaved.