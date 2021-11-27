Valley upsets Prairie View A&M in season finale

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Mississippi Valley State finished its best season in a decade with a stunning upset.

Caleb Johnson ran for 193 yards and two touchdowns, Valley’s defense forced four turnovers, and the Delta Devils upset Prairie View A&M, 24-19 on Saturday.

Mississippi Valley State (4-7, 3-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) finished with its best win total since the 2012 team finished 5-6. It had not won more than two games in a season since then.

Prairie View (7-4, 6-2) had already clinched the SWAC East Division title. It will play at Jackson State next Saturday in the conference championship game, but will limp in with a three-game losing streak.

Jalani Eason wasted little time putting the Delta Devils on top. After forcing Prairie View to punt on its opening possession, MVSU faced third-and-long when Eason hit former Port Gibson star Jacory Rankin with a 60-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

Eason finished 8 of 12 for 182 yards passing. Rankin caught two passes for 79.

After Jawon Pass threw an interception on the Panthers’ second possession, Johnson capped an 11-play, 82-yard drive with a 6-yard run for a 14-0 lead. Johnson scored again from the 4 midway through the second quarter, sending Mississippi Valley State into halftime with a 21-7 lead.

Jaden Stewart ran for 49 yards and three touchdowns for Prairie View, including an 8-yarder that cut it to 24-19 with 4:05 left in the game. The Panthers had the ball in the final minute, but Pass threw his second interception deep in his own territory with :13 left.

Pass finished 21-of-36 passing for 217 yards, with two interceptions and three sacks. Antonio Mullins caught eight passes for 96 yards for Prairie View.