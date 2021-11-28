The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com.

VWAA baseball registration

Registration is now open for the Vicksburg Warren Athletic Association’s spring baseball season. The league is open to children ages 3 and up, with five age divisions up to 12U. Games begin March 21, 2022. Registration ends Jan. 3.

Online registration is available at vwaabaseball.org. For more information, visit the website or email vwaabaseball@gmail.com or follow the VWAA Baseball Facebook page.

Reindeer Run 5K

The Reindeer Run 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, at Catfish Row Art Park. The 5K run and race walk will begin at 8 a.m., and follow a course through downtown Vicksburg. All proceeds benefit PAWS Rescue. Post-race events include food, a pet parade and reindeer games for children. The first 300 people to register are also guaranteed a long-sleeved technical shirt.

The registration fee is $30 and is available online at raceroster.com/events/2021/53926/reindeer-run-5k.

Inner-City Basketball

Registration is open for the city of Vicksburg’s Inner-City Youth Basketball league. The league is for boys and girls ages 8-15, and there is no charge to participate. Games are played weeknights at the Jackson Street Gym.

For information or to register, visit the Jackson Street Gym or call Tracey Brown at 601-262-8849.

Hinds baseball showcase

Hinds Community College will host its 2022 Spring Baseball Showcase on Jan. 23, at Joe G. Moss Field on the Raymond campus. The showcase will begin at noon. Registration begins at 11 a.m.

The cost is $100 per player, payable with cash or check at the time of registration. No early payment will be accepted.

For more information, email Hinds assistant coach Andrew Gunn at Andrew.Gunn@hindscc.edu.