Outlook: United Way releases list of Christmas needs for partner agencies

Published 4:00 am Sunday, November 28, 2021

By Terri Cowart Frazier

During the holiday season, lists can be invaluable.

There are to-do lists, grocery lists, Christmas lists and let’s not forget Santa’s list — the one he checks twice to find out who has been naughty or nice.

The United Way of West Central Mississippi has also made a list, one that includes items needed by their partner agencies in an effort to help provide a merry Christmas for those less fortunate. There is also a list of opportunities for service, which should ensure a check on Santa’s nice list.

Below is a list of items needed, and the organizations accepting them:

The following items will be accepted by: Haven House Family Shelter, Salvation Army, River City Rescue Mission, South Street Ministries, Good Shepherd Community Center, Mountain of Faith Ministries, Renewal House, Lifting Lives Ministries and Center for Pregnancy Choices

  • Toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, baby wipes, laundry detergent, dish detergent, liquid hand soap, bleach, napkins, disinfectant spray, all-purpose cleaner, bathroom cleaner, trash bags, zip-top bags

The following items will be accepted by: Haven House Family Shelter, River City Rescue Mission, South Street Ministries, Warren County Children’s Shelter, Mountain of Faith Ministries, Lifting Lives Ministries, Center for Pregnancy Choices and Community Council

  • New robes, nightgowns, pajamas, slippers, underwear, undershirts, lap throws, twin bed linens, warm socks for all ages

The following items will be accepted by: Haven House family Shelter, River City Rescue Mission, South Street Ministries, Mountain of Faith Ministries, Lifting Lives Ministries and the Warren County Children’s Shelter

  • Sweatshirts, jackets, coats, hats, gloves, scarves

The following items will be accepted by: Haven House family Shelter, River City Rescue Mission, South Street Ministries, Mountain of Faith Ministries, Lifting Lives Ministries and the Warren County Children’s Shelter

  • Perfumes, body wash, face towels, bath towels, baby washcloths, soap, deodorant, lotion, adult diapers, baby diapers

The following items will be accepted by: Vicksburg Family Development, Haven House Family Shelter, Central Mississippi Prevention Services and Magnolia Speech School

  • Arts and crafts supplies

The following items will be accepted by: Haven House Family Shelter, Salvation Army, Good Shepherd Community Center, Lifting Lives Ministries, Center for Pregnancy Choices, Warren County Children’s Shelter, Department of Human Services, CAP Center and Warren County Sheriff’s Department

  • New toys, educational activities, books, baby swaddles

Those looking for opportunities to volunteer have a variety of options, including:

Salvation Army, 601-456-4444: Ring the bell for the Christmas Kettle Program, serve meals at the Mission 66 Diner, or adopt angels for the Christmas Angel Tree Program.

Storehouse Food Pantry, 629 Cherry St.: Distribute groceries to those in the community experiencing food insecurity from 10 a.m. until noon on Mondays and Wednesdays and from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Good Shepherd Community Center, 601-638-7687: Support the Elf Magic toy drive — distribution Dec. 17.

Community Council, 601-638-7441: Provide leadership training opportunities for youth mentoring programs, including team building and conflict resolution

Vicksburg Family Development, 601-638-1336: Deliver Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors

Center for Pregnancy Choices, 601-638-2778: Organize the Baby Boutique and set up the Christmas Closet

Lifting Lives Ministries, 601-529-7187: Donate toys to children living in the shelter by Dec. 16

Keystone Ministry, 601-631-4557: Serve hot meals daily, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Haven House Family Shelter, 601-638-0555: Adopt a family or individual by signing up on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m.

