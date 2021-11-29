Broken water line on Washington Street stalls traffic in Downtown Vicksburg

- Water shoots from the street as workers for the city’s water department use a track hoe to locate and repair a leak in a waterline near a building in the 1500 block of Washington Street. Assistant Public Works Director Dane Lovell said the water from the leak was getting into the basement of one of the buildings. He did not know if the leak was on a service line or a 16-inch line that runs under Washington Street. Traffic in the 1500 block of Washington Street was down to one lane during the work.
(Photo by John Surratt)
A burst water line on Washington Street in Downtown Vicksburg created quite a roadblock Monday morning.
During the work, traffic in the affected section of Washington Street was reduced to one lane.
