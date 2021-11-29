Broken water line on Washington Street stalls traffic in Downtown Vicksburg

A burst water line on Washington Street in Downtown Vicksburg created quite a roadblock Monday morning.

According to Assistant Public Works Director Dane Lovell, the water from the leaks was getting into the basement of one of the buildings in the 1500 block of Washington Street. He did not know if the leak was on a service line or a 16-inch line that runs under Washington Street.

During the work, traffic in the affected section of Washington Street was reduced to one lane.