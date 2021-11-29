How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools

• Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught two passes for 79 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown, in a 24-19 upset win against Prairie View A&M.

• Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones (Warren Central) ran the ball nine times for 90 yards, and caught one pass for six yards in a 37-17 season-ending victory over Florida International.

• Alabama State defensive back Jeffrey Scott (Vicksburg High) had one tackle and one pass breakup in a 43-9 win over Tuskegee.

• Kansas State defensive back Marvin Martin (Vicksburg) had one solo tackle in a 22-17 loss to Texas.

• Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (Vicksburg) had a team-high six tackles, including two tackles for loss, in a 33-28 loss vs. Memphis.

• Southern University kicker Josh Griffin (Warren Central) kicked off six times and had one touchback in a 29-26 loss to Grambling.