Mississippi State Department of Health expands eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots

Eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots has been expanded to all adults 18 and over, and appointments for boosters can now be made at all county health department clinics for those who qualify.

Appointments can be made through https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

Booster shots help maintain immunity, which may decrease over time.

Mississippians can get a booster shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if they are at least 18 years old and:

Fully vaccinated with two shots of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, AND

It’s been at least six months since their last shot of either vaccine.

OR:

Fully vaccinated with one shot of Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, AND

It’s been at least two months since their last shot.

The date of the individual’s last shot will be verified when they arrive to receive a booster shot.

Please note: COVID-19 vaccines are available at numerous other providers statewide, including pharmacies and clinics. Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/search/ to find locations near you where you can receive first and second COVID-19 shots as well as additional COVID-19 shots for weakened immune systems and boosters.

MSDH also has first and second shots of the COVID-19 vaccine available at county health departments.

Please remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card to your appointment, if available, if you have received prior shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In Warren County, COVID-19 cases have seen a sharp decrease from the peak of the latest wave in August. Between Nov. 7 and 13, the most recent time period available, 12 cases were reported.