Trophy Case: Paxton Lee

Paxton Lee got an early birthday present by shooting this deer on Nov. 6. It was his second deer, and he got it while hunting with his grandfather David Lee at Rock Hill Hunting Club. Paxton turned 8 on Thanksgiving Day.

