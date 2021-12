College football, NFL TV schedule for Dec. 2-6

COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON TV

Conference championship games

Friday, Dec. 3

6 p.m. CBSSN – C-USA, Western Kentucky at UTSA

7 p.m. ABC – Pac-12 – Oregon vs. Utah

Saturday, Dec. 4

11 a.m. ABC – Big 12, Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

11 a.m. ESPN – MAC, Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

2 p.m. Fox – Mountain West, Utah State at San Diego State

2:30 p.m. ESPN – Sun Belt, Appalachian St. at La.-Lafayette

3 p.m. ABC – American, Houston at Cincinnati

3 p.m. CBS – SEC, Georgia vs. Alabama

3 p.m. ESPN2 – SWAC, Prairie View A&M at Jackson State

7 p.m. Fox – Big Ten, Michigan vs. Iowa

7 p.m. ABC – ACC, Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest

10 p.m. FS1 – Southern California at California

NFL ON TV

Thursday, Dec. 2

7:15 p.m. Fox/NFL Network – Dallas at New Orleans

Sunday, Dec. 5

Noon Fox – Tampa Bay at Atlanta

Noon CBS – Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati

3:25 p.m. CBS – Baltimore at Pittsburgh

7:15 p.m. NBC – Denver at Kansas City

Monday, Dec. 6

7:15 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2 – New England at Buffalo