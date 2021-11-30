Rebecca McKinney passed away on Nov. 28 at Merit Health River Region Medical Center. She was 81.

Rebecca was born in Vicksburg on Nov. 3, 1940, the daughter of Ralph and Faye Hendrix Brumitt. She was a homemaker who loved quilting and cooking. She was known for her food and entertaining. If you were invited to her home, she would make sure you were fed, whether you wanted it or not. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church for over 50 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clyde McKinney; son, Timothy “Tim” McKinney and siblings Elmer Brumitt, Ellen Jones and Woody Brumitt.

She is survived by her daughters, Jane McKinney Freeman (Ron) and Judy Smithhart Impiccini; granddaughter, Logan Leist; great-grandson, Peyton Leist and brother-in-law, Donald Jones and daughter-in-law, Caroline McKinney.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Verchel Conchola will officiate the service.

Memorials may be made to Paws Rescue.