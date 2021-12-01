DeeAnna N. Kline

Published 11:19 am Wednesday, December 1, 2021

By Staff Reports

DeeAnna N. Kline passed away on Nov. 28 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson, Miss.  She was 42.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Elbert Cox officiating. Burial will follow at Zollinger Cemetery (Hwy 61 S) under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 3 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m.

 

More News

Ole Miss QB Corral wins the Conerly Trophy

Dorothy Ann Earl

Pearl clips Lady Vikes in overtime

Wicker to Supreme Court: Time to End Roe v. Wade

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Are more condominiums needed in Downtown Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...