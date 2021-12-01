DeeAnna N. Kline passed away on Nov. 28 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson, Miss. She was 42.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Elbert Cox officiating. Burial will follow at Zollinger Cemetery (Hwy 61 S) under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 3 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m.