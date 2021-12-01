Dorothy Ann Earl

Published 11:21 am Wednesday, December 1, 2021

By Staff Reports

Dorothy Ann Earl passed away on Nov. 24 at Merit Health River Region. She was 66.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Zion Travelers Missionary Baptist Church (1701 Poplar St.) with Rev. Michael Wesley officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 3 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m.

