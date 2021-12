Funeral services for Irlean Pelmore, 70, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Mt. Tabor MB Church, Hopedale. Burial will be at Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery, Hopedale. Pastor Bruce Dorsey Sr. will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. She died Nov. 26 at her home in Atlanta, Ga.